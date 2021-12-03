https://ria.ru/20211203/zemletryasenie-1761944137.html
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Honshu island
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred on the island of Honshu – Russia news today
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Honshu island
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck the southeast of the Japanese island of Honshu, the General Meteorological Office of Japan said. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
2021-12-03T04: 08
2021-12-03T04: 08
2021-12-03T04: 08
in the world
earthquake
Japan
honshu (island)
yamanashi
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/0a/1588542481_77 0:3718:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65ae89c88cdea0054e2da053cfe9e9c7.jpg
TOKYO, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the southeast of the Japanese island of Honshu, Japan’s General Meteorological Office reported, at a depth of 20 kilometers in Wakayama Prefecture. The points were felt in 23 prefectures, including the islands of Kyushu and Shikoku. The maximum strength of the aftershocks was 5 on a seven-point scale adopted in Japan. There is no threat of a tsunami. There is no information about casualties and destruction. Earlier in Yamanashi prefecture there was an earthquake of magnitude 4.9.
https://ria.ru/20211130/zemletryaseniya-1761378188.html
Japan
honshu (island)
yamanashi
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/0a/1588542481_0-0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f76363c754e5d33b84f13e42acff129.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, earthquake, japan, honshu (island), yamanashi
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Honshu island