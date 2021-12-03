Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Honshu island

https://ria.ru/20211203/zemletryasenie-1761944137.html

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred on the island of Honshu – Russia news today

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck the southeast of the Japanese island of Honshu, the General Meteorological Office of Japan said. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

TOKYO, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the southeast of the Japanese island of Honshu, Japan’s General Meteorological Office reported, at a depth of 20 kilometers in Wakayama Prefecture. The points were felt in 23 prefectures, including the islands of Kyushu and Shikoku. The maximum strength of the aftershocks was 5 on a seven-point scale adopted in Japan. There is no threat of a tsunami. There is no information about casualties and destruction. Earlier in Yamanashi prefecture there was an earthquake of magnitude 4.9.

