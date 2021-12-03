Makhachkala mayor’s office announced the timing of gas switching on after residents’ protests – RBK

After a gas explosion at the end of November, gas supplies were cut off for some residents of Makhachkala. The day before, they organized a popular gathering, demanding that the authorities turn on the gas. The mayor’s office says they will do it after the door-to-door round.

Gas will be connected to the protesting residents of one of the micro-districts of Makhachkala after the door-to-door round is completed. This was reported to RBC by the press service of the city administration.

“There is gas, as soon as the door-to-door bypass is completed, they will turn it on. It may be tonight, maybe tomorrow morning, ”the press service of the mayor’s office said.

The mayor’s office explained that the supply organization refuses to connect the gas until the door-to-door round is completed. The press service noted that it is being held for security reasons against the background of an explosion and fire that took place at the end of November.







Yesterday, December 2, residents of apartment buildings, which have no gas, gathered in the courtyard of their houses, demanding to connect the gas supply. This is stated in a message on the website of the Makhachkala administration. On behalf of the head of the city, an interdepartmental headquarters was created, which included employees of the Department of Municipal Housing Control of the City Administration, representatives of the Ministry of Energy and the gas supply organization. According to “AiF Dagestan”, on Friday morning, residents of Makhachkala, left without gas, again went to the action and blocked Peter the Great Avenue. According to the newspaper, residents of the Stepnoy microdistrict took part in the action.