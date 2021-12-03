Mandatory vaccination for the elderly was introduced in Komi “BNK

Residents of Komi over 60 years old were included in the decreed group of citizens subject to compulsory vaccination against coronavirus until February 1, 2022. The corresponding decree was published on the official website of the Rospotrebnadzor administration in Komi.

Photo by BNK

The decree explains that the highest incidence rates are observed among the older age groups of the population. Since the 42nd week of 2021, these figures have increased by more than 10 percent. Among the deaths from a new coronavirus infection, the proportion of people over 60 years old is 84.5 percent.

Therefore, the chief sanitary doctor of the republic, Lyudmila Glushkova, by her decree obliged to provide vaccinations against coronavirus to residents of Komi aged 60 and older from December 4. The vaccine will not be given if there is a medical drawer.

Until February 1, all elderly people who have no contraindications must be vaccinated. Residents of Komi over 60 years of age will report on the progress of immunization every week.

Recall that in Komi, until February 1 of next year, the requirements for compulsory vaccination of decreed groups of citizens were extended. At a meeting of the headquarters on December 1, Lyudmila Glushkova asked to include people over 60 years old in this list. Now they along with health, education, services and food service workers should get vaccinated against coronavirus.