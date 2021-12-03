Margot Robbie and other peerless Australian actresses in Hollywood

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie in The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013

Following in the footsteps of many Australian celebrities, Margot Robbie began her career in the soap opera Neighbors (in the same project the star Kylie Minogue was born). After moving to the United States, she achieved worldwide success in films such as The Wolf of Wall Street by Martin Scorsese, as well as Tonya Against All, Suicide Squad and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Soon, Margot Robbie will again appear on the screen in the iconic image of Harley Quinn (the premiere of the film “Suicide Squad: Mission Throughout” is planned for August 5), and right now she is preparing to shoot the lead role in the drama “Babylon” with Brad Pitt and Olivia Wilde.













Must-Have-to-Miss Summer 2021 TV Shows Read

Cate blanchett

Cate Blanchett in Carol, 2015

After graduating from the Australian National Institute of Dramatic Arts in 1992, Cate Blanchett went to the theater. The actress got her first role in a full-length movie in 1997, it was the drama “Oscar and Lucinda”, filmed by the USA, Australia and Great Britain. After Blanchett received several offers from British directors and appeared in “The Road to Heaven” with Glenn Close and Frances McDormand and in “Elizabeth” with Geoffrey Rush. Then Hollywood became interested in the actress, and she starred in the cult film “The Talented Mr. Ripley”. Today, Blanchett is the only Australian to win two Oscars (for Aviator and Jasmine), in addition to five more Academy Award nominations. An up-and-coming film, Don’t Look Up, will soon be released, starring the actress alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothy Chalamet.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman in Play Back miniseries, 2020

Nicole Kidman began her acting career in youth theater in Australia as a teenager. At the age of 15, she made her debut in the film “Christmas in the Woods”, and then got a role in the series “Bangkok Hilton”, which brought her local fame. Kidman was noticed by American director Tony Scott and invited to the lead role in Days of Thunder with Tom Cruise and Robert Duvall, and then other Hollywood talents became interested in her. During her multifaceted career, the Australian has received Oscars, five Golden Globes, two Emmy awards and a BAFTA. Recently, Play Back, starring Kidman, has been well received by critics, and the actress is now gearing up to conquer the small screen again with the thriller Nine Strangers, which premieres on August 18 on Hulu.

Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne in the series “In the Rhythm of Life”, 2021

Long before staging Escape from Vegas, Rose Byrne starred in several Australian television shows and then landed a small role in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. She later appeared in the films Obsession, Troy, Inferno, and 28 Weeks Later. From 2007 to 2012, the actress starred in the television series “Fight” with Glenn Close, she received two Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her role as Ellen Parsons. Her latest film, In the Rhythm of Life, was released on Apple TV + on June 18.

The most anticipated films of summer 2021 Read

Judy Davis

Judy Davis in Salt Battlefield, 2014

One of the brightest actresses in the world, according to Woody Allen, Judy Davis studied acting at the Australian National Institute of Dramatic Arts and soon landed a breakthrough role in the drama “My Flying Career”, which earned her two BAFTA awards. Having established herself in an international competition, Davis received offers in the United States and Great Britain and starred in Impromptu with Hugh Grant, Husbands and Wives with Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, and Rolling Thunder with Jamie Sheridan. The recent Ratched TV series, starring the actress, received three Golden Globe nominations. Ahead of Davis is the Australian thriller Nitram, which will premiere in August.

Rachel Griffiths

Rachel Griffiths in Mammal, 2016

Rachel Griffiths became famous for the famous Australian comedy “Muriel’s Wedding”, and then cemented her success on American television in the HBO series “The Client Is Always Dead” and ABC’s “Brothers and Sisters.” Her big-screen portfolios include Cocaine with Johnny Depp, The Newbie with Dennis Quaid, and For reasons of conscience with Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer. Griffiths has also found success in the director’s chair, with her 2019 film Chasing the Wind (2019), about the prestigious Australian equestrian competition and the place of women in a traditionally men’s sport, received warm acclaim from critics and audiences, grossing $ 9.5 million at the box office. The Australian’s latest on-screen work, The King’s Daughter, starring Pierce Brosnan and William Hurt, is now in post-production.