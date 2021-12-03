https://ria.ru/20211202/tesak-1761932274.html

Martsinkevich will be tried posthumously in a new case, the lawyer said

Martsinkevich will be tried posthumously in a new case, the lawyer said – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

Martsinkevich will be tried posthumously in a new case, the lawyer said

Nationalist Maksim Martsinkevich (Tesak), found dead in a pre-trial detention center in September 2020, will be tried posthumously in a new criminal case, RIA Novosti reported … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T22: 40

2021-12-02T22: 40

2021-12-02T22: 40

incidents

Moscow

Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB of Russia)

investigative committee of russia (cc rf)

Alexey Mikhalchik

Maxim Martsinkevich

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/10/1577311018_0:71:3069:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_9338d2ca9a533037c89559c3e65cc858.jpg

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Nationalist Maksim Martsinkevich (Tesak), found dead in a pre-trial detention center in September 2020, will be tried posthumously in a new criminal case, family lawyer Alexei Mikhalchik told RIA Novosti. There are several people in the pre-trial detention center in this case. In this case, Father Maxim was summoned to the Investigative Committee, he was asked to sign an agreement to terminate the criminal case on non-rehabilitating grounds, that is, in connection with the death of a person subject to criminal liability, “said The interlocutor of the agency. According to the lawyer, the family considers Martsinkevich innocent. “The father’s consent would mean admitting that Maxim really committed these murders. We considered it necessary to refuse, so the case after the completion of the investigation will be sent to court, it will be considered in relation to Maxim in absentia, posthumously . His interests will be represented by his father and a lawyer. We insist on Maxim’s innocence “- added Mikhalchik. The figures of the case Semyon Tokmakov (arrested the day before), Andrei Kail, Alexander Lysenkov, Maksim Khotulev, Pavel Khrulev and Aleksey Gudili, according to the Investigative Committee, are connected with the murders in the early 2000s, which Martsinkevich told investigators about, while in custody. They are accused of committing a crime under paragraphs “a”, “g”, “l” of Part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (the murder of two or more persons committed by a group based on ethnic hatred and enmity). According to the Investigative Committee and the FSB, Tokmakov under he put up armed resistance to the detention, later he began to cooperate with the investigation and testified about the murder in December 2003 of two persons of non-Slavic origin in Moscow. not the first term of Tesak), committed suicide in September in the Chelyabinsk pre-trial detention center. Tesak’s defense insists that he could not commit suicide, noting that law enforcement officers pressured Martsinkevich to confess in new cases.

https://ria.ru/20210705/tesak-1739891560.html

https://ria.ru/20210122/tesak-1594204016.html

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/10/1577311018_1 0:2730:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_839782bec77363ef290da15967c10846.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, Moscow, Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB of Russia), Investigative Committee of Russia (ICRF), Alexey Mikhalchik, Maxim Martsinkevich, Russia