Mazepin: There have never been such tracks in my career

Haas F1 avoided crashes on Friday by driving a long distance on an unfamiliar track …

Gunther Steiner, Team Leader: “It is always interesting to watch the new track come to life – and here in Jeddah – everything looked great in the evening under artificial lighting.

On Friday, our two debutants completed 87 laps – a rewarding experience. We made good use of the day, taking into account the changing condition of the asphalt, to prepare for tomorrow’s qualification.

There is no doubt that Mick and Nikita will draw the necessary conclusions at the end of the day. Together with the engineers, we will think about how to achieve more tomorrow, but the first day of the weekend in Saudi Arabia went well for us. “

Mick Schumacher (18th): “The track is very fast, you have to work at the wheel all the time. On Friday I managed to get comfortable, study the configuration, now I am looking forward to tomorrow.

We are close to Williams, but we know that in qualifying they will be able to increase the engine speed. Hopefully, our car will be more efficient in corners, then we can get close to them.

At first the asphalt was slippery, but then the conditions improved significantly – and I look forward to further improvement in traction over the weekend. “

Nikita Mazepin (20th): “This track is markedly different from those where we raced this season, and not only in this – there have never been such tracks in my career. Confidence and knowledge of the configuration is important here – many turns look the same.

I was lucky, this time I was able to drive more laps than two weeks ago. I enjoyed piloting in Jeddah and I am confident that tomorrow we will be able to achieve more speed from the car ”.