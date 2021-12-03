Media: General Director of Lama Group of Companies Vladislav Levchugov was detained

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

The general director of the Lama Group of Companies Vladislav Levchugov was detained on December 2, according to a number of media and sources. According to them, the businessman could act as an intermediary in transferring a bribe to the Tomsk investigator Sergei Arefyev, who was also detained the day before.

Earlier, the RF IC published information that a criminal case had been opened against the head of the department of the Tomsk Investigation Department, Sergei Arefiev. According to the investigators, the investigator of the department headed by Arefyev was in charge of a criminal case on tax evasion by the management of a Tomsk company. Arefiev planned to receive a bribe for its termination. For this, he found an intermediary. The founder of the company informed law enforcement officers about the actions of Arefiev and his intermediary. On December 2, the mediator and Arefiev were detained while transferring a bribe.

According to several sources and media outlets, including the Honest Detective and Dear Tomsk telegram channels, Tomsk businessman Vladislav Levchugov acted as an intermediary in the transfer of the bribe.

Also, several sources said that the arrest of the businessman took place in Novosibirsk. There is no official confirmation of the information about the detention of Vladislav Levchugov.

The editors of vtomske.ru asked the Novosibirsk and Tomsk departments of the RF IC for comments, but the department did not provide official comments. Also, the information is not commented on in the press service of the GC “Lama”.

The portal’s correspondent repeatedly tried to call Vladislav Levchugov himself, but no one answered the calls on his personal phone.

Vladislav Levchugov is the founder of Lama Group of Companies (it includes the Abrikos supermarket chain, F City and Interspar hypermarkets, Spar supermarkets and manufacturing enterprises), and also owns Oasis LLC. He is one of the founders of the largest shopping and entertainment center Emerald City and is the general director of SibAeroKraft, whose private air site recently appeared near the village of Berezkino, Tomsk region.