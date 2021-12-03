Media: Lopez missed the premiere of a new film with Affleck because of a quarrel with Clooney

https://ria.ru/20211005/lopez-1753219894.html

MOSCOW, October 5 – RIA Novosti. Jennifer Lopez missed the premiere of the film “Tender Bar”, which starred her beloved Ben Affleck. And the whole thing, as the insiders found out, in the director of the tape, George Clooney, reports The Sun. “Jen was known to be on bad terms with George Clooney when they co-starred in Out of Sight (1998). They hated each other,” a source told the publication. He noted, therefore, “no coincidence” that the singer was not on the red carpet. Despite her absence, Ben Affleck did not seem to be upset. He and Clooney happily posed for photographers on the red carpet before the premiere of the picture in Los Angeles. The insider added that the “bridges” between Lopez and Clooney “need to be restored.” Moreover, on the same day, according to The Sun, she and Ben Affleck were spotted on their way to another screening of the film, which took place in a relaxed atmosphere. George Clooney also came there. The film “Tender Bar”, based on the novel of the same name by John Mehringer, will premiere in the US on December 17. The release date of the tape in Russian cinemas is not yet known.

