Media: Ministry of Transport abandoned the idea of ​​checking QR codes when selling plane tickets

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation has changed its position on the need to check covid QR codes from air passengers. If verification becomes mandatory, then QR codes will not be required during ticket sales. They will be checked only before check-in for the flight, Vedomosti writes, citing its own sources.

It is known that the adjusted position of the Ministry of Transport regarding QR codes will be presented on December 7 at a meeting with deputies in the State Duma Committee on Transport, chaired by Evgeny Moskvichev.

If a passenger after buying a ticket does not have a vaccination certificate registered on the State Service website, the airline will send him a notification about the need to obtain such a certificate, the source explained.

Passengers will be able to check-in for the flight only if they have a QR code (usually, check-in with Russian carriers begins a day before departure). If the certificate by this time does not appear on the “State Services”, then the airline will terminate the contract of carriage. After that, within 30 days, she will have to return the full cost of the ticket.

At the same time, the sources of the publication could not explain how the verification of certificates of passengers who do not have a profile on “State Services” will be carried out.

We will remind, on November 11, it became known that the government has developed several bills on the introduction of QR codes on vaccination against coronavirus for visiting cafes, restaurants, some places of trade, for trains and planes. On November 12, the government submitted to the State Duma two bills on the mandatory introduction of QR codes. The entry into force of the documents will depend on the timing of consideration and the readiness of the regions to apply such restrictions.

The editors of vtomske.ru ask residents of Tomsk to take care of their health, limit social contacts and, if possible, stay at home. Take care of yourself!