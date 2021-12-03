https://ria.ru/20211203/medvedchuk-1762097449.html

Medvedchuk explained why Zelensky announced a coup

KIEV, December 3 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced a coup d’etat that is being prepared in the country for the sake of PR and distraction from problems in the country, to some extent the goal has been achieved, the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said. the upcoming coup d’état in Ukraine on December 1, in which businessman Rinat Akhmetov is allegedly involved. The SBU said on Monday that it had opened a criminal case and was investigating the preparation by individual citizens of Ukraine and the Russian Federation of actions to seize power in the country. On December 1, two rallies were held in Kiev – entrepreneurs and those dissatisfied with Zelensky’s policies. “I think these are links in the same chain of PR stunts, you know, bread and circuses. There is a problem with bread in the general sense. Now they will distract attention with this, then they will come up with something else … The media are talking and writing about this all over the world. “, – said Medvedchuk in an interview with the Ukrainian TV channel UkrLive. According to him, Zelensky should not have made such loud statements. Medvedchuk believes that this should be done by law enforcement agencies. “When this was voiced at a press conference, then, firstly, it was not correct. I think, as a person who understands something in politics and in matters of state building, the president has no right to make such statements. -that preparation, if there is specific information, then the law enforcement agencies should act, which today, unfortunately, are tame, carry out any command “face” in relation to whoever it concerns, “the politician said.

