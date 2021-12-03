Mercedes-Benz unveils Maybach two-seater electric SUV concept

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a concept car called Project Maybach. The electric car draws attention to itself with an unusual design, developed by the deceased last week designer Virgil Abloh (Virgil Abloh).

Project Maybach is a huge SUV that reaches six meters in length. In this case, we are talking about a two-seater car, the outlines of the body of which vaguely resemble American muscle cars such as the Dodge Challenger.

Mercedes-Benz claims that every element of the innovative vehicle has been built from the ground up. Project Maybach has a transparent hood, under which solar cells are located, which provide charging the car’s battery.

The car showcases an interesting combination of large off-road wheels and attachments, which are attributes of vehicles for outdoor enthusiasts, with premium materials used in the interior trim and recognizable Maybach design elements, which stand out in the new luxury car.

Unfortunately, the technical characteristics of the electric vehicle were not disclosed. It is worth noting that the new product looks like a complete product, so it would not be surprising if at some point Project Maybach in one form or another enters the market.