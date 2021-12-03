Merkel was escorted from the post of German chancellor to punk rock

On Thursday evening, December 2, a ceremony was held in Berlin to mark Angela Merkel’s departure from the post of German Chancellor. The event was organized in the inner courtyard of the Bundeswehr.

The Großer Zapfenstreich ceremony (loosely translated – “lights out” or “dawn”) is considered the highest sign of respect that a civilian can receive from the military. According to tradition, a high-ranking politician for whom the ceremony is held can order a number of musical compositions to the orchestra of the Ministry of Defense that he would like to hear. Merkel previously announced that she had chosen Nina Hagen’s song Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen (“You Forgot Your Color Film”). She explained that the work of the German punk rock legend was one of the highlights of her youth.

Also, the military band played a church composition and a song by the German star of the 50s Hildegard Knef for Merkel and the invited guests. At the end of the ceremony, the orchestra performed the German national anthem.

At the end of the performance of the military musicians, Merkel said goodbye to those present with a wave of her hand, took one scarlet rose for herself from a lush bouquet in a flowerpot, which was installed next to her chair during the ceremony, and with a flower in her hands got into the car. From the car window, she waved her hand several more times, occasionally touching her nose, after which the motorcade took her away from the square.

