Met Gala 2021: Rihanna on the red carpet at Balenciaga with A $ AP Rocky

Creating an outfit for the Met Gala is a real art. If at other events it is enough for you to have a beautiful dress in order to get on the list of best dressed, then everything is decided by the concept, the relevance to the theme, and most importantly – the presentation. As one of the most anticipated participants, and also the former co-chair of the Met Gala, Rihanna knows exactly how to make her appearance at the ball unforgettable. Seven times she was invited to the ball of the Institute of Costume, and each of her outings became the most talked about: be it a snow-white Georges Chakra dress with a neckline at her first Met Gala in 2007, an immense yellow robe by the Chinese designer Guo Pei, which instantly sold for memes in 2015, or a mini dress inlaid with pearls and crystals, from the collection of John Galliano for Maison Margiela Artisanal. The image in 2018 was complemented by a headdress by Stephen Jones in the spirit of the royal tiara, with the help of which Rihanna dotted the i’s – and showed everyone who the queen was. And since she is responsible for constantly raising the bar on the red carpet of the fashionable “Oscars”, everyone was waiting for her that evening.

Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2007; Met Gala 2015; Met Gala 2018 Brian ZAK

The host of the live broadcast, Keke Palmer, seemed to be looking out for the singer on the track every five minutes. But this time, as they joke in Telegram channels, only the most persistent saw her: Rihanna appeared after the live broadcast, at the end of the Met Gala track, in a black down jacket from the Balenciaga couture collection. The image created by Demna Gvasalia is unlike anything that Rihanna has worn to a ball before. On the track, the singer walked arm in arm with her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky, who was wearing a huge ERL cape, more like a blanket. It is impossible to imagine a more spectacular first official exit for this couple. However, as well as the completion of the Met Gala 2021.