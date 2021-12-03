Meta offered to send her nude photos to protect against revenge porn

Meta Corporation, which owns the social networks Facebook and Instagram, as well as the WhatsApp messenger, announced the launch of StopNCII.org service to combat the spread of intimate photos and videos without consent, including as revenge porn. This was reported on the company’s website.

The service was developed in collaboration with the British organization Revenge Porn Helpline, which specializes in helping victims of revenge porn, more than 50 non-governmental organizations around the world have become partners of the project.

The creators of StopNCII offer users to select nude photos on their device, which will be converted into a hash – a digital fingerprint – and uploaded to the server in this form. Companies participating in the program will search their resources for hash matches and delete any matches in their system.

At the time of this writing, only Facebook and Instagram are listed among the services that will receive information about photos from StopNCII.

Only people over 18 years old will be able to use the service. The developers claim that the original files will remain only on the user’s device. After creating the hash, the user can create a unique code by which it will be possible to track the status of checks.

The developers also note that social networks will be able to delete only photos identical to the original file. If the image has been edited, you will have to create a separate request to delete it. Users can delete the created hashes at any time.

Preview photo: frame from the Meta presentation