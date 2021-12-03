Mikheil Saakashvili sews “jacket business” – Mir – Kommersant

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili called the new lawsuit with his participation a “national shame” in the case of embezzlement of state funds. Nevertheless, he is ready to account for each lari out of about 9 million (just over $ 3 million) that he spent, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, “for personal needs.”

At the beginning of the trial “on the embezzlement of state funds on an especially large scale,” the judge of the Tbilisi City Court, Badri Kochlamazishvili, gave the floor to the representatives of the prosecutor’s office to summarize the essence of the accusation. It consists in the fact that in 2009 Mikheil Saakashvili, by a secret presidential decree, created a special fund for the State Security Service (SSS) and, according to prosecutors, “spent uncontrollably” state funds “for personal needs”.

In particular, the case includes:

several injections of Botox preparations in the best European and American clinics,

purchase for 15 989 GEL ($ 5157) canvases by the actress and outrageous artist Meredith Ostrom, who paints with a naked body,

191 643 GEL ($ 61 820) in salary for the work of the Spanish chef Sergio Calderon Latas,

75 181 GEL ($ 24 251) – for the work of stylist Ali Kamali,

26,388 lari ($ 8,512) was spent on weight loss procedures at the medical center of the Austrian Innsbruck.

Also mentioned are elite holidays in the best resorts in the world, expensive gifts to those close to them, and so on.

Aroused particular interest purchase of seven jackets and a cashmere coat in London for 49 499 GEL ($ 15 967)… Mikheil Saakashvili’s lawyers initially called the case a “jacket”, and the head of the group of lawyers, Nika Gvaramia, even put on one of these jackets before participating in the process, saying that he just fit.

The ex-president himself called it shameful that the head of state was “being tried for ordinary hospitality expenses,” and he explained the need for an injection of Botox with “inflammation of the facial nerves after the 2008 Russian aggression”.

Speaking about procedures in the best spas in Europe and the world, Mikheil Saakashvili revealed a number of details for the first time. For example, he told how he invited the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to a luxurious bathhouse, after which he allegedly abandoned the idea of ​​closing the border on the controversial site near the David-Gareji monastery for Georgian pilgrims. And in Thailand’s Phuket, as it turns out, the Georgian president was engaged in thwarting the “insidious plans” of the Russian leadership to promote the recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

“Our Australian colleagues advised us not to spare for them (the leaders of the states of Oceania .— “B”) gifts. We did just that, distributing very expensive gifts to the leaders of those countries, “the ex-president said openly.” That is why they refused to recognize the independence of our territories. “

Responding to accusations of government funding through the same fund for his son Edward’s study at the American Academy, Georgia’s most prestigious university, the former president called his eldest son “the most successful and gifted student who deserves an encouragement.”

Mr. Saakashvili Sr. also recalled that the hospitality expenses also included payment for protocol events during visits and such expenses as, for example, “laying a wreath on the grave of Polish President Lech Kaczynski after the Smolensk tragedy.”

Mikheil Saakashvili devoted a significant part of his speech to explaining why he did not intend to apologize either in the “jacket” or in any of the other four cases against himself. “I will explain and, perhaps, apologize only in free Georgia, at a fair trial,” he said. The third president of Georgia compared the trial with his participation to the Stalin trials of the 1930s, when “everyone repented and confessed everything.” True, Mr. Saakashvili assured that “he does not intend to repent before the usurpers.”

George Dvali, Tbilisi