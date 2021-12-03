Ministry of Transport abandoned the idea of ​​checking QR codes when selling air tickets

If a passenger does not have a vaccination certificate registered on the State Service website after buying an air ticket, the airline will send him a notification about the need to obtain such a certificate, Vedomosti’s interlocutors said. Only if there is a QR code, the carrier will be able to check-in a passenger for the flight (as a rule, check-in with Russian carriers starts one day before departure). If the certificate by this time does not appear on the “State Services”, the airline will terminate the contract of carriage and within 30 days will have to return the full cost of the ticket. As one of the interlocutors explained to Vedomosti, it will not even be the airline itself that will request information on the availability of a certificate, but the provider of its inventory booking system, in which carriers store data on flights, fares and capacities. These are companies such as Saber, Amadeus, Navitaire or the Russian Sirena Travel and Online Reservation Systems. Similarly, the verification of certificates will take place if the ticket is purchased not directly from the airline, but from a sales agent.