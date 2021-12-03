Ministry of Transport abandoned the idea of ​​checking QR codes when selling air tickets

The Ministry of Transport has adjusted its position on the need to check QR codes indicating the vaccination of air passengers from COVID-19. When verification becomes mandatory, QR codes will not be required at the stage of ticket sales, the certificate will be checked only before check-in for the flight. Three sources in the airlines and one interlocutor familiar with the results of the meeting in the Ministry of Transport on December 1, told Vedomosti about this.
The discussion of QR codes took place in the department with the participation of representatives of the aviation industry, two interlocutors confirmed. “The adjusted position of the Ministry of Transport will be presented on December 7 at a meeting with deputies in the State Duma’s transport committee chaired by Yevgeny Moskvichev,” one of the sources said. The chief of staff of the committee, Irakli Aslamazov, confirmed to Vedomosti that a meeting to discuss this draft law is indeed scheduled for December 7.
If a passenger does not have a vaccination certificate registered on the State Service website after buying an air ticket, the airline will send him a notification about the need to obtain such a certificate, Vedomosti’s interlocutors said. Only if there is a QR code, the carrier will be able to check-in a passenger for the flight (as a rule, check-in with Russian carriers starts one day before departure). If the certificate by this time does not appear on the “State Services”, the airline will terminate the contract of carriage and within 30 days will have to return the full cost of the ticket. As one of the interlocutors explained to Vedomosti, it will not even be the airline itself that will request information on the availability of a certificate, but the provider of its inventory booking system, in which carriers store data on flights, fares and capacities. These are companies such as Saber, Amadeus, Navitaire or the Russian Sirena Travel and Online Reservation Systems. Similarly, the verification of certificates will take place if the ticket is purchased not directly from the airline, but from a sales agent.
The interlocutors of Vedomosti did not explain how the certificates will be checked for Russians who do not have a profile on Gosuslug. As of December 30, 2020, 126 million users were registered on “State Services”, at the end of May – 135 million (there is no later data).
Bills on mandatory verification of QR codes in public places and on air and rail transport were submitted to the State Duma on November 12. This is a compulsory measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus, explained the head of the headquarters and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. Mandatory check of codes in public catering will begin on February 1, 2022, the government will announce the date of introduction of checks on transport later. According to the source of Vedomosti, the check of vaccination certificates can also be introduced in transport in February. According to the Ministry of Transport, out of 58 million Russians traveling (from August 2020 to August 2021), only about 30% (18 million people) were vaccinated against coronavirus.
When forming a new position, the Ministry of Transport took into account that citizens should have the right to purchase tickets without restrictions, as well as the fact that tickets are often bought in advance – you can have time to get vaccinated before departure, explains one of the sources. After discussion of the topic in the Duma Committee on Transport, the text of the bill already submitted to the State Duma will be corrected, added another source to Vedomosti.
In addition, at the meeting, the Ministry of Transport confirmed plans to compensate airlines for losses from a potential decrease in passenger traffic after the introduction of the check, the interlocutors say. According to preliminary estimates of S7 Airlines, air traffic when buying tickets using QR codes may decrease by 50%. As Vedomosti reported, the ministry asked the Ministry of Finance to provide the industry in December in the form of compensation for 8.09 billion rubles: 7.03 billion rubles. – airlines and 1.06 billion rubles. – airports.
Representatives of the Ministry of Tsifra and the Ministry of Transport declined to comment on Vedomosti. The representative of the Ministry of Finance said that the issue of compensation is currently undergoing an interdepartmental discussion.
The general director of Aeroflot Mikhail Poluboyarinov and the representative of S7 spoke out against the introduction of checking QR codes at the stage of ticket sales. The Union of Business Travel Agencies in November also sent a letter to the State Duma Committee on Transport with a request to abandon this initiative, Vedomosti wrote. The aviation industry will lose at least 15 billion rubles. every month because of the requirements for checking codes when buying tickets, Kommersant wrote, citing an estimate by economists of one of the airlines.
“Passengers usually buy tickets in advance when they are planning their summer vacation. It so happened that many have not yet been vaccinated, but will be able to do this before the actual flight. In this case, restricting sales without a certificate does not work in favor of airlines and not in favor of citizens. Of course, there will still be controversial situations with codes, but this decision is a significant step forward. In any case, it is now important for the government to plan expenses for supporting airlines so that we do not lose them after the pandemic, ”says Ilya Zotov, head of the All-Russian Association of Passengers.
“In the scheme proposed by the Ministry of Transport, it will no longer be necessary to check the QR code upon boarding, and those who do not have a profile on State Services will present the code in a printed form,” noted Roman Gusarov, editor-in-chief of avia.ru. “This will remove a lot of questions related to the risks of flight delays.” He believes that “reports of a 50% drop in passenger traffic due to this measure are speculation”, since those who want to go on vacation and go abroad can get vaccinated. According to the expert, out of 120 million air passengers per year (the passenger traffic of Russian airlines in 2019 amounted to 128 million people – Vedomosti), there are at least half the number of unique people who have flown a flight. “It is critically necessary that the most actively flying ones take root from them,” Gusarov said.
Elizaveta Khamidullina contributed to the material