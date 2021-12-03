Ministry of Transport abandons the idea of ​​checking QR codes when selling plane tickets – RT in Russian

The Ministry of Transport of Russia abandoned the idea of ​​checking QR codes at the stage of selling air tickets.

This was reported by “Vedomosti” with reference to sources.

According to the newspaper, when the check becomes mandatory, the certificate will need to be presented only before check-in for the flight.

“QR codes will not be required at the stage of ticket sales,” the message says.

It is noted that after purchasing a ticket, the airline will send a passenger without a vaccination certificate registered on the public services portal a notification of the need to obtain a document.

According to sources, “if by the beginning of check-in for the flight the certificate does not appear on the” State Services “, the airline will terminate the contract of carriage and within 30 days will have to return the full cost of the ticket.”

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia Kirill Bogdanov said that the requirements for the sale of air tickets and admission to board the aircraft using QR codes are planned to be extended to foreign airlines operating flights to Russia.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrei Belousov said that the introduction of QR codes for air travel is a forced and necessary step. According to him, the Russian authorities are aware of all the possible risks for airlines.