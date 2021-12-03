Ministry of Transport waives the requirement to sell plane tickets using QR codes – RBK

The interlocutor of the newspaper explained that it will not be the airline itself that will request information on the availability of the certificate, but the provider of the reservation system, where data on flights, fares and capacities are stored – Saber, Amadeus, Navitaire or the Russian Sirena Travel and Online Reservation Systems. In the same way, the certificate will be checked if the ticket is purchased not directly from the airline, but from a sales agent.

The sources of Vedomosti did not explain how they will check the certificates of Russians who are not registered with Gosuslug.

In early November, the government submitted to the State Duma bills on the introduction of access via QR codes to public places and to intercity and international flights on trains and airplanes. The State Duma Council considered the amendments and sent them for discussion to the regions, the Accounts and Public Chambers, as well as to the Federation Council.

The first two regions introduced the requirement of a QR code when boarding an aircraft



As the head of the Ministry of Transport Vitaly Savelyev reported on November 12, if the bill is adopted, QR codes will need to be presented not only when boarding a plane or train, but when buying tickets. He also said that the government, together with the aviation and railway companies, will develop a technology “to quickly check the medical documentation that will be presented so as not to delay passengers on boarding.”

S7 Airlines opposed the idea of ​​checking QR codes when buying plane tickets. Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov did not support her either: “I don’t even understand how this can be done technically. You never know when a person flies. ” He approved the initiative to require QR codes upon landing and announced his readiness to install the necessary software for this when it is developed.

Vice-President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) Dmitry Gorin also suggested asking for QR codes when checking in for a flight or boarding a plane, and not when buying tickets.

Due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus, two Russian regions – Kamchatka and Khabarovsk Territories – have decided to introduce a requirement to present a QR code when boarding a plane. In the case of Kamchatka, the codes will need to be presented from November 23 on intraregional flights. In the Khabarovsk Territory, they will be required from December; QR codes will also be required for citizens arriving in the region.