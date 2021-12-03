Minsk is being cut, potassium is flying – Kommersant newspaper No. 220 (7182) dated 03.12.2021

The EU, the UK, the US and Canada responded to the “blatant disregard of the Lukashenka regime for international norms and the well-being of its citizens.” The reason for the expansion of the black lists was the migration crisis, which, as they are sure in the West, was provoked by Minsk. The authors of the initiative did not forget about the previous irritants, in particular, mentioning “about 900 Belarusian political prisoners”. Having performed at the same time, Western players at the same time independently identified new persons involved in their black lists. London, for example, decided to punish Belaruskali, Brussels – Belavia and Grodno Azot, and Washington and Ottawa – Dmitry Lukashenko, the son of the Belarusian leader. Stating that the “depth of the absurdity” of such decisions “is already difficult to understand,” the republic’s Foreign Ministry promised “tough retaliatory measures”.

“It will cost them dearly.”

On Thursday, another wave of sanctions hit Minsk. Restrictions followed from the European Union, US, UK and Canada. “We again demand that the regime of Lukashenka (President of Belarus .— “B”) immediately and completely stopped organizing illegal migration across the borders with the EU. Those in Belarus or in third countries who help illegal crossings of the EU’s external borders should know that it will cost them dearly, ”the initiators of the sanctions promised in a joint statement.

It also calls on Minsk to release “about 900 political prisoners” without preconditions, as well as to start a full-fledged dialogue with the democratic opposition and civil society.

On the part of the European Union, this is already the fifth package of restrictions on Minsk since August 2020, when the presidential elections were held in the republic. Another 17 individuals and 11 legal entities have been added to the EU blacklist. Among the new defendants – representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Anatoly Glaz, head of the State Border Committee Anatoly Lappo, chiefs of regional border detachments and judges. In Brussels, they were held responsible for helping the “Lukashenka regime” in the framework of the migrant crisis, as well as for the persecution of the opposition and human rights violations.

In addition to several travel companies and hotels, airlines were also hit by the EU. Belavia and Cham Wings: they were considered involved in the transportation of migrants to Minsk seeking to illegally get into the European Union.

However, little will change for Belavia. Since mid-summer, she has been banned from flying to the EU. And in the fleet of this air carrier there are no Airbus aircraft: it consists of American Boeing and Brazilian Embraer.

In addition, businesses are now on the EU blacklist Belorusneft, Belshina, Grodno Azot and its branch Khimvolokno Plant… Grodno Azot, one of the largest producers of nitrogen products in the CIS, is no stranger to sanctions: restrictive measures by the United States have been in effect since June 3, 2021. At the same time, in September, the company announced that it was operating normally, and the management was looking for alternative options under contracts. At the same time, they warned that the possible departure of the enterprise from the traditional sales markets – the Baltic States, Poland and Ukraine – would lead to an increase in prices for nitrogen fertilizers for these countries by at least € 25 per ton. On Thursday, Grodno Azot failed to get a comment.

The US blacklist included 20 people and 12 structures, and Canada – 24 individuals and seven legal entities. The lists of Washington and Ottawa are united by what is present in them. son of the Belarusian president, businessman Dmitry Lukashenko… The American list of legal entities that fell under the restrictions included, among others, a freight company “Transaviaexport” and Belarusian Potash Company (BPC; export trader “Belaruskali”). Belaruskali itself was included in the British list.

The BPC did not comment on the situation with the sanctions, noting that they were studying the documents. The company produces over 12 million tons of potassium, the bulk of which is exported (the largest consumption markets are China, India and Brazil). “Belaruskali” was previously on the US and EU sanctions lists. Thus, measures against Belaruskali and a number of other national enterprises of the United States were introduced on August 9, 2021. The US Treasury gave four months to wind up transactions with a manufacturer or any enterprise in which it directly or indirectly owns 50% or more.

That is, the ban begins to operate just from the beginning of December, but then the BPC did not formally fall under it, where Belaruskali had only 48%.

However, Kommersant’s sources in the market were confident that many foreign potash consumers would still be reinsured and would not work with the company. Lithuania, the country through which the main transit route for export from the republic passes, has already announced its refusal to transport Belarusian fertilizers in August.

US sanctions also affected new issues of the Belarusian state debt – The US Treasury indicates a ban on transactions with debt issued for more than 90 days. Since June this year, similar restrictions have already been applied by the European Union, Canada and Switzerland.

In total, according to the Ministry of Finance of Belarus, the total external debt since the beginning of the year has decreased by 1.6%, to $ 18.3 billion (27% of GDP).

At the same time, most of all new loans were attracted from the government and banks of the Russian Federation ($ 857.1 million), the Belarusian authorities received another $ 163.5 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Small loans were also provided by the OPEC Fund for International Development ($ 20 million), the Export-Import Bank of China ($ 14.9 million), as well as the EBRD and the Nordic Investment Bank ($ 10 million in total).

Belarus was last placed on foreign markets in the summer of 2020 – then two tranches of Eurobonds were issued with a total volume of $ 1.25 billion, the country’s credit rating was not investment grade at that time, but now, for example, Standard & Poor’s rates it at “B »With a negative outlook. At the same time, the volume of domestic debt has grown since the beginning of the year – by 11.8%, to 11 billion Belarusian rubles ($ 4.3 billion; 6.8% of GDP), including bonds for $ 937.5 million were issued. Alexander Lukashenko announced plans to place government debt on the Russian market. Under the conditions of the sanctions, this option is actually the only alternative to domestic placements.

“Hypocritically inflicted a sanctions blow”

Commenting on the new sanctions, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry focused on the actions of the EU, stating: “The depth of the absurdity of both the direct decision of the European Union on the next sanctions against sovereign Belarus and its very content is difficult to understand. European officials invented some kind of aggression on the part of peaceful Belarus and, despite common sense, the facts provided, the initiated technical consultations and the additional measures taken by the Belarusian side to curb illegal migration, hypocritically struck a sanctions blow. ”

The ministry noted that because of the sanctions “tens of thousands of Belarusian citizens and their family members, European consumers, suppliers, businessmen and companies” are suffering.

And in general, according to Minsk, it is only about the desire “to play geopolitics or satisfy the pragmatic business interests of certain European circles.” “That is why the package includes Belarusian enterprises that have nothing to do with the migration crisis. Behind this is a desire to get rid of competitors, “the Belarusian diplomats assured, promising” tough, asymmetric, but adequate measures. “

Around the same time, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei defended his homeland from the rostrum of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). “My country, like all our countries, can be criticized for a lot. Nobody is perfect. But did we ask ourselves the question, who benefits from the sanctions pressure on Belarus? Who will be the beneficiary of the destruction of the country’s statehood? ” – he asked colleagues who had gathered for a ministerial meeting in Stockholm (for more details about the event, see the material on this page). And he lamented that Belarus was presented as a “devil of hell”, “the personification of absolute evil”, and only because she “showed the dark side of European democracy.”

Both in Minsk and in Moscow on Thursday they talked about new sanctions “in the general context of the fight against Russia.”

This wording was used in the afternoon, a few hours before the announcement of new restrictive measures, by President Lukashenko. “They (West.— “B”) behave disgustingly, disgustingly, we see this in Belarus. It did not work to instantly strangle Belarus last year, a slow strangulation began. It is clear that this is in the general context of the struggle against Russia and friends around Russia and Belarus, and so on, ”he said at a meeting with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. In the evening, Mr. Volodin published a post on his Telegram channel, in which, commenting on the new steps of the West, he agreed: “The sanctions policy is aimed at containing Belarus and the Russian Federation.” “We have been living in this situation since 2014, and everyone should understand that any situation similar to this migration crisis is not a reason, but a reason for accusations,” he assured.

