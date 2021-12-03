Mortality from COVID in Russia in October set a new record – RBK

The number of deaths from COVID in Russia in October turned out to be 1.5 times higher than the previous July record, follows from data from Rosstat. The total number of deaths among patients with coronavirus for the entire time of the pandemic exceeded 530 thousand.

Photo: Roman Yarovitsyn / AP



Coronavirus in October became the main or presumably the main cause of death of 68.7 thousand Russians. In about 6,000 more deaths this month, COVID-19 was recognized as a co-cause of death. This follows from the statistics of vital movement of the population presented on December 3 by Rosstat (compiled on the basis of medical certificates from the registry office).

October was the record month for the entire pandemic, both in the number of deaths from COVID-19 as the main cause, and in the overall death rate among patients with coronavirus. The previous maximum was recorded in July 2021 – then almost 45 thousand people died from the coronavirus as the main cause, and taking into account COVID as an additional reason – 51 thousand.October data exceeded July by one and a half times.

Taking into account the October data for the entire time of the pandemic, more than 460 thousand people have already died from the coronavirus in Russia, of which 315.5 thousand this year (according to the final rechecked data of Rosstat, 144 thousand people died last year, the number of deaths in 2021 is given on the basis of the agency’s operational monthly data). The total number of deaths with coronavirus (regardless of the status of the main or concomitant cause) since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 537.7 thousand people.

At the end of October, the Russian government, in response to the rapid deterioration of the situation with the coronavirus, again began to tighten restrictions and, in particular, introduced 11 “non-working days”, as a result of which Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and Rospotrebnadzor announced some stabilization of the situation. Immediately after that, the government began to develop bills on mandatory QR codes for visiting non-food stores, other public places and traveling on intercity transport.