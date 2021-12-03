Moscow Art Theater M. Gorky will change its name – RBK

Vladimir Kekhman was appointed general director of the Moscow Art Theater. Gorky on October 27.

Almost immediately, he ordered to cancel the performance “The Wonderful Georgian”, one of the roles in which the singer and TV presenter Olga Buzova played. He stressed that the theater no longer plans to show performances with invited actors.

Later, the artistic director of the theater, Eduard Boyakov, said that Kekhman invited him to write a letter of resignation, despite a five-year contract. According to Boyakov, this happened because of his relationship to the ex-artistic director and former theater director Tatyana Doronina. Kekhman himself said that he had a “strategy” for Doronina’s return to the theater.

So, Doronina in July asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to fire the “unprofessional and mediocre” Boyakov. According to her, under him the actors who were the basis of the repertoire were “expelled” from the theater, and the repertoire itself was “almost destroyed”.

Next, the new CEO announced a large-scale reduction in the staff of non-creative employees of the Moscow Art Theater. Gorky due to a serious imbalance between the creative and management teams. He also promised to change all employee salaries.

In early December, Kekhman said that since May 2022, in the building of the Moscow Art Theater. Gorky will begin major repairs. The work should be completed in October 2022. According to the CEO’s estimates, the overhaul will cost 5-6 billion rubles.