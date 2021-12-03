https://ria.ru/20211203/murashko-1761982916.html
Murashko spoke about medical treatment for vaccination against COVID-19
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Medical leads to vaccination against coronavirus will be based on the contraindications that are indicated in the instructions for the drugs, there are not many of them, said Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko. Earlier, the Izvestia newspaper, citing sources close to the health care system, reported that the the list of medical leads for vaccination against coronavirus, a new list may appear in mid-December. “All medical leads will rely clearly on the instructions for the drug. Today the draft document has been formed, it is being discussed with the expert community,” Murashko told reporters, answering a question from RIA Novosti. He clarified that, first of all, we are talking about allergic reactions, which are indicated in the instructions, as well as about acute infectious diseases. “A number of other diseases, mainly related to temporary ones, are being discussed now. & Lt; … & gt; Say that there is a large list there are no contraindications, of course, “the minister emphasized. For example, patients receiving immunosuppressive therapy will be able to get vaccinated against coronavirus when they finish taking drugs for their underlying disease, Murashko explained.
