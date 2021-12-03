Myths about Hollywood – Ilya Volokh spoke about the secrets of Hollywood – World showbiz news

Money, scandals and easy fame. There are a lot of rumors around an acting career in Hollywood, but most of them, as it turned out, have nothing to do with reality.

It was possible to learn the behind-the-scenes of a big movie thanks to the Hollywood actor of Ukrainian origin Ilya Volokh, who also put forward another version of the death of Galina Hutchins.

Now Ilya Volokh is starring in the Ukrainian project “Psychos at Freedom” from the Smart movie film company, so he can easily compare the Ukrainian and Hollywood film processes.

You can wake up famous in Hollywood

The image of the American dream and instant success is deeply embedded in the subconscious of many aspiring actors. But, as Ilya Volokh says, in real Hollywood this does not happen.

Stories about how the actor was met on the street is a fairy tale about Cinderella. You know, as the saying goes, “overnight success” takes at least 10 years! – says Ilya Volokh.

Hence the question arises: how, then, to break through to the big screens? Primarily an actor advises finding a good agent and regularly going to auditions… Even if you still managed to get the role, you cannot relax – you must always prove your talent.

Hollywood is a modern dream factory / Photo: Wikipedia

The stars are forgiven for everything

But not talent alone. Ilya Volokh says that Hollywood is primarily business, in which a large number of people are involved and has its own special process, which no one is allowed to disturb.

We often hear that world stars scandals are forgiven on the set, lateness and drunken appearance at the pavilion, but this is far from the case.

In Hollywood, time is money, so such antics don’t work, ”Volokh says. – I know many examples when people ruined their careers due to bad habits. Nobody will tolerate vybryk because there is a lot of money involved. There are no irreplaceable ones in Hollywood – that’s for sure!

The actor assured that even big movie stars cannot afford to disrupt the work plan and disrupt filming, because their future career may be at stake.

But what about the high-profile press headlines and statements from colleagues? Here, too, everything turned out to be simple. The thing is PR campaignsused by celebrity agents to promote their new projects and films.

There are people who remain professionals, but who have problems – alcohol or drugs. Their PR is holding it back and you will never hear about it, but there are those who inflate the topic, – the actor shared.

The most memorable case for Ilya Volokh remains the incident with actor Hugh Grant… In the summer of 1995, almost in the center of Los Angeles, a British gentleman and an exemplary family man caught in the company of ladies of easy virtue Divines Brown. Then everyone was talking about it, and the name of Grant sounded literally from every iron.

It turned out interestingly, right two weeks before the release of his film! It was a scandal, but then the film earned a lot of money, and Grant wrote a book, says Volokh.

By the way, the personal life of the very young lady Devine Brown, with whom the actor was caught, also went uphill after the incident. For an intimacy interview with Hugh Grant the girl received a decent fee from a number of publications and even became a guest of several television shows. In one of his comments, Brown thanked Grant for the opportunity to become famous to the whole world.

Photo from the police station after Hugh Grant was detained with Devine Brown / Photo: Getty Images

Is Tom Cruise a brawler and a tyrant?

Scandals on film sets are also a favorite topic of many readers. And one of the most shocking actors in Hollywood today is considered Tom Cruise… The actor’s name often graces the headlines of scandalous chronicles.

Tom Cruise / Photo: Getty Images

Ilya Volokh managed to work with Cruz during the filming of the film “Mission Impossible” and he confidently declares that in real life he is completely not what the tabloids write about him…

As you know, in many of his films, Tom Cruise acts not only as an actor, but also as a producer. That is why, according to Ilya Volokh, there can be no talk of disrupted filming…

It gotta be crazy! This is his project, his part of the money and he makes money on it! – says the actor.

There were no scandals and disagreements during the filming of the film “Mission Impossible” either, on the contrary – the work was well-coordinated.

He wanted to help and was always on the site. Even when the camera was on me, he stayed close and tried to suggest something and help, – says Volokh.

Everybody is rich in Hollywood

And finally, the most common myth about life in the capital of the film industry. Agree, Hollywood has always been associated with luxury, expensive houses, celebrities and the glitz of spotlights. And although in this area of ​​Los Angeles big money is spinning, not every inhabitant can boast of a large fortune.

In Hollywood, there are about 3% of people who can earn their living. The stars also enter there. Yes, there is more potential, but people come there from all over the world, so there is huge competition. Many are disappointed and left with nothing, – Ilya Volokh said in an interview.

This and other secrets of the Hollywood film industry are coming soon. – in an exclusive interview with Ilya Volokh on the site “Today”.

