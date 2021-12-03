Named one of the main symptoms of the omicron strain

Severe fatigue is one of the main symptoms of omicron coronavirus infection. This was reported by Zukhra Pavlova, endocrinologist at the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

The physician, in an interview with radio Sputnik, added that this symptom is typical for many other diseases.

For a person without medical education, Pavlova warned, it is difficult to figure out when the feeling of fatigue is associated with overwork, and when – with illness.

According to the doctor, only a qualified physician on examination can determine “that this is not just a blues.” Pavlova recalled that fatigue is very often caused by a lack of sunlight, accumulated physical overwork and other factors.

Pavlova recalled that coronavirus infection causes serious disruptions in the work of many body systems. The feeling of fatigue in this case is caused by changes in the immune system, the brain, or in the tissues of the nervous system.

“The properties of blood change dramatically, which impairs the blood supply to many organs, so we feel physically weak,” the specialist said. She added that omicron patients may also notice weakened muscle tone and depressed emotional states.

The endocrinologist urged to play it safe and undergo PCR testing when severe fatigue appears.