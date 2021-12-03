https://ria.ru/20211203/nasa-1761938909.html

NASA fails to complete research for a flight to the moon until 2030

NASA fails to complete research for a flight to the Moon until 2030 – Russia news today

NASA fails to complete research for a flight to the moon until 2030

NASA's research required to organize long-term missions to the Moon and Mars will not be completed on the International Space Station until 2030

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. NASA’s research needed to organize long-term missions to the Moon and Mars will not be completed on the International Space Station until 2030, when the ISS is scheduled to end operations, according to the agency’s inspector general’s report. risk, or postpone the launches of long-term missions. The report says that eight of the 12 critical risks in deep space flight require study on the ISS. These include risks to vision, sensory and motor functions, cognitive-behavioral health, and cancer-causing radiation. According to the table in the document, most of the research will need to be carried out until 2034, and some – until 2036. Also, problems are associated with prolonged testing of elements of life support systems. It is noted that tests on the ISS have already shown problems with systems that provide the crew with clean air and water. Moreover, these problems were not previously detected during ground checks. “Demonstrators of technologies for Mars missions require tests in microgravity – eight of them are separate components of the environmental control system and life support, which will be integrated into a single system for tests on the ISS only by 2026.” The environmental and life support system and three other technologies – plant production, food system to support health and protection from radiation – will need to be tested in microgravity after 2030, when the ISS is expected to shut down, “the report says. in 1998 with the launch of the Russian module Zarya. The station became habitable since 2000. It was planned that it would be completed by 2008 and will cease functioning in 2015. Then the terms were extended until 2020, and then until 2024. Currently the possibility of extending the operation of the ISS until 2028-2030 is being discussed. 15 countries are participating in the ISS project. The main partners are Russia, USA, Canada, Japan and the European Space Agency. Earlier, the general director of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin reported that it was “hard to believe” in the operation of the station until 2030.

