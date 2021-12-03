National Commission of Ukraine fined Naftogaz – Russia news today

https://ria.ru/20211203/naftogaz-1762034486.html
National Commission of Ukraine fined "Naftogaz"
KIEV, December 3 – RIA Novosti. The National Commission of Ukraine, which carries out state regulation in the spheres of energy and utilities (NKREKU), fined Naftogaz $ 42,000 for not allowing four inspections. . For non-admission to three unscheduled – 102 thousand (hryvnia – ed.) For each check … The decision has been made, “- said during the meeting the head of the commission Valeriy Tarasyuk. The broadcast was conducted on YouTube NEURCU.
