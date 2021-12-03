NATO non-expansion guarantees in exchange for stability – Polityka on the Kremlin’s new proposal to the West

Putin chose the moment when NATO was watching the situation in Ukraine with alarm and offered the West a new deal to keep the neighboring country in the “gray zone” of its influence, writes the Polish edition of Polityka. In exchange for calm and stability, the Kremlin is demanding legal guarantees from NATO that it will not expand to the east. However, the alliance is unlikely to meet him halfway and lend a hand for cooperation, given that Putin himself “holds a rifle in his hands,” the article emphasizes.

According to the author, it is no coincidence that the time for such a proposal coincided with the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga. The leading topic of this mini-summit was the actively discussed now in the West “the threat of a Russian attack on Ukraine”, As well as discussion of the global role of the alliance for the next decade.

In turn, Putin said, receiving the heads of various diplomatic missions in Moscow, that he wants to initiate new negotiations with the West on NATO expansion, making it clear that his guests should convey this message to the leaders of their countries, the article says. At the same time, he repeated “old commonplace phrases»That NATO is placing its infrastructure closer and closer to Russian borders and increasing pressure, that the military presence on the eastern flank poses a threat to Russia, that Moscow is forced to respond in the military-technological sphere (and it cannot be blamed for the consequences of this), and the West ignores her security interests, writes Polityka.

“These are all elements of the Kremlin’s traditional rhetoric and stories about how the alliance is surrounding Russia, provoking an arms race and fueling tensions. Only the motive for the negotiations was new. It appeared at a time when Russia was demonstrating its ability to intimidate and destabilize the West in an unprecedented manner.“, – the author emphasizes.

We are talking here about the concentration of Russian troops and equipment near the Ukrainian borders, which, as NATO believes, looks like “larger and more dangerous“Than it was in the spring, the article explains. “Putin seems to be saying: sit down at the negotiating table, because you will never know for sure what I will undertake, but you yourself see what I am capable of“, – noted in the article.

At the same time, the Russian leader now demands from NATO legal, and not just verbal, guarantees that the alliance will not expand eastward, writes Polityka: “First of all, we are talking about Ukraine and Georgia, which since 2008 have been in the NATO “waiting room” and to which Moscow has used, among other things, military means designed to block their accession to this organization.“.

The second demand of the Kremlin is NATO’s refusal to deploy weapons near Russia’s borders that could threaten it, the article says: “Putin did not specify what exactly he means, but the statements of the Russian leadership sounded earlier suggest that he is worried about long-range missiles and, of course, nuclear weapons.“.

Both demands are reminiscent of those that were the subject of discussion between the West and Russia in the second half of the 1990s, on the eve of the first phase of NATO’s eastward expansion, the author explains. Then the negotiations led to the fact that in May 1997 the parties signed the Founding Act on Mutual Relations.

“Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary received an official invitation to join the alliance only later, which demonstrated the goodwill of Western countries in relation to the Kremlin and for more than ten years fixed the principle of refusing to provoke it with anything.“, – the article says. However, this Founding Act is not legally binding. Therefore, now Putin points out that he needs legal guarantees in the form of a contract, and not some statements, the author emphasizes.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was the first to react to Putin’s words, who reiterated that Russia “Has no veto or vote on inviting new members to the alliance.” However, the Russian leader did not turn to Stoltenberg at all, the author is sure. In his opinion, the Kremlin is now waiting for some kind of reaction from Washington, Paris, Berlin and Rome.

It is likely that Putin will indeed meet some kind of response there – however, he almost certainly will not hear the answer he is counting on now, the author predicts. It is possible that the idea of ​​some future negotiations will only appear, but without preconditions and without results predetermined by the Kremlin, writes Polityka.

For several months now, Russia and the United States have been trying to conduct strategic negotiations, which have not yet led to the establishment “Stable and predictable” relations, although no one denies their meaningfulness, the article says. And to achieve progress from Moscow, additional measures will be required, the author believes: “Putin’s proposal can increase this meaningfulness if he refuses to block the NATO ambitions of Ukraine, Georgia and other countries. Talking is always better than shooting, but negotiation requires a more inviting atmosphere“.

In his opinion, the West will not give in to Putin now, since it does not see a demonstration of goodwill on the part of Russia: “There is no atmosphere that would incline to lend a hand to Putin, primarily for the reason that he himself is holding a rifle in his hands“. At a recent NATO meeting, strong support for Ukraine’s commitment to territorial integrity was reiterated. The US Secretary of State even promised that America would take care of Kiev’s defenses, which hints at a lack of readiness to agree with Putin’s proposal, the article says.

“Until Russia withdraws its forces from the Ukrainian borders and stops bothering its western neighbors together with Belarus, there will be no talk of new agreements with it. To abandon the open door policy and actually give the Kremlin the right to veto the accession of new members, the alliance would have to break its own backbone, ”– the author is sure.

On “east flank“And so there is already an imbalance of power, the article notes. Therefore, the Pentagon has already announced that it is considering further strengthening deterrent capabilities in Europe – and perhaps even close to Russia’s borders.

“Putin is trying at the last moment to reverse the trends he himself created by attacking Ukraine for the first time and regularly threatening to repeat the attack. De-escalation on its terms would mean agreeing to make concessions – and the West today has no desire to do this“,– concludes Polityka.