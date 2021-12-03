https://ria.ru/20211203/avstriya-1762011281.html

Newly elected Austrian chancellor nominated Schallenberg for the post of Foreign Minister

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, elected on Friday as the new leader of the Austrian People’s Party and at the same time as a candidate for the post of the new chancellor of the republic, … RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

VIENNA, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, who on Friday was elected the new leader of the Austrian People’s Party and at the same time a candidate for the new chancellor of the republic, proposed Alexander Schallenberg for the post of Foreign Minister. Schallenberg served as Austrian Foreign Minister until the resignation of Sebastian Kurz October, proposed the candidacy of a diplomat for the post of chancellor. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take over a man who, in my opinion, was an outstanding foreign minister and will again be – Alexander Schallenberg,” Nehammer told reporters. Nehammer also proposed candidates for other vacancies. Thus, the Austrian Ministry of Finance should be headed by Magnus Brunner, the Ministry of the Interior by Gerhard Karner, and the Ministry of Education by Martin Polasek. All of them are members of the Austrian People’s Party. Nehammer said that he would discuss with the federal president his candidatures for ministerial posts. ruling coalition – ed.), we confidentially and closely coordinate everything with him, our goal is to negotiate with the federal president as soon as possible, “concluded Nehammer. Now the federal president of Austria, Alexander van der Bellen, must approve the candidates for ministerial posts, after which to swear in the chancellor and new cabinet members. On Thursday, long-term chairman of the Austrian People’s Party, Sebastian Kurz, said he was resigning. This came after he resigned as chancellor in October amid an anti-corruption investigation. The politician noted that on Friday he will transfer his powers as the head of the ANP. Following him, the current Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced his readiness to step down, expressing his conviction that the functions of the party chairman and head of government should be concentrated in one hand. Later, Gernot Blumel, an associate of Kurz, announced his resignation from the post of finance minister. The post of Minister of Education also became vacant.

