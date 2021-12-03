Nicolas Cage and his fifth wife Riko Shibata were first published together

Rico Shibata and Nicolas Cage

Yesterday in Los Angeles, the premiere of the film “Pig”, starring Nicolas Cage, took place. The 57-year-old actor came to the screening with his 26-year-old wife Rico Shibata. For the couple, this was the first joint appearance on the red carpet. The couple posed for the photographers holding hands and looked happy.



The actor met Rico last year in Japan. True, under what circumstances is unknown. By marriage, Nicholas and Rico tied themselves in February. Their wedding took place at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

It’s true and we’re very happy

– the actor then confirmed this news.

For Cage, this marriage was the fifth, and for his chosen one, the first. The actor’s previous marriage to 25-year-old makeup artist Erika Koike lasted only four days.

The newly-made spouses celebrated the solemn event in the company of loved ones, including the ex-wife of the actor Alice Kim and their 15-year-old son Cal. After the divorce, Alice and Nicholas remained on good terms.

Cage also has a 30-year-old son, Weston, with actress Christina Fulton.