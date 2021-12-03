Nicolas Cage will play Count Dracula in the movie “Renfield” :: Impressions :: RBC Style

The film will tell the story of Dracula’s henchman – the insane Renfield, who eats insects, is obsessed with the idea of ​​drinking blood and is under the influence of the vampire count

Actor Nicolas Cage (Ghost Rider, Leaving Las Vegas) will play Count Dracula in the upcoming Universal film Renfield, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film tells the story of Count Dracula’s henchman and servant – the mentally ill Renfield, played by Nicholas Hoult (The Warmth of Our Bodies, The Favorite). Renfield, obsessed with a lust for blood, dreams of immortality: he becomes a servant of Dracula in the hope that he will grant him eternal life.

The project will be written by Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty) and will be based on the plot of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula. However, the details of the upcoming project have not yet been disclosed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmakers describe the film as a modern adventure story with a comedic tone.

The film will be directed by Chris McKay, known for the films “Robot Chicken” and “The Lego Movie: Batman”. He will also produce the film alongside Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Brian Furst and Sean Furst, as well as Samantha Nisenboim.

The release date of the film on the big screens, as well as the rest of the cast, are still unknown.

Nicolas Cage has already played the role of a vampire in the horror comedy film Kiss of the Vampire (1988) about a literary agent who is slowly but steadily going insane.