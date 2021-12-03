Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem at the New York Premiere of Being Ricardo

Last night at the Lincoln Center in New York, the premiere of a new work by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin, the film Being Ricardo. The stars on the red carpet were the performers of the main roles – Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, who play the spouses in the film.

Kidman, 54, made her last public appearance with husband Keith Urban at the 2021 CMA Awards in early November, when she opted for a black outfit. This time Nicole appeared in front of photographers in a white satin dress from Chanel with flirty black bows. Javier opted for a set of black trousers and a maroon jacket with a white shirt.

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem

Being Ricardo tells the story of famous Hollywood couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnas, and tells the story of a week of filming their cult sitcom I Love Lucy, when the couple are faced with a serious crisis that could threaten both their careers and their marriage.

Aaron Sorkin wrote the script for the film in 2015 and offered the lead role for Cate Blanchett. However, the actress left the project, and Sorkin, having decided to shoot the film on his own, invited Nicole Kidman. The actress’s choice sparked controversy among Lucille Ball’s fans, but her daughter Lucy Arnas stood up for Kidman. Filming began in March this year, and the film will be released worldwide on December 10.