Norway may experience the world’s largest outbreak of “Omirkon” after the party – Gazeta.Ru

In the Norwegian capital Oslo, about 60 people may have contracted the new COVID-19 strain omicron at a Christmas party at work. Reported by the Scandinavian edition E24…

Scatec hosted a Catholic Christmas party for its employees. Prior to that, several employees flew in from the company’s largest office in South Africa, where a new strain was recently discovered.

All employees were reportedly tested for infection prior to the celebration, but the results were negative. After the party, about 60 people passed positive PCR tests for coronavirus.

Tine Ravlo, deputy chief physician for infection control in the Frogner district, said preliminary screening showed a “high likelihood” of Omicron. “So far, one person has been diagnosed with the new omicron strain and more cases are expected,” she said.

If confirmed to have the new strain in the rest of the cases, the outbreak in Norway will be the largest in the world.

On November 24, South Africa registered the first case of a new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529, which was later named omicron. It continues to spread throughout the world. As of December 2, the strain was detected in more than 20 countries, including the USA, Canada, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Greece. In Russia, the omicron was still not found.

Earlier it became known that the first case of infection with the omicron strain was recorded in Greece, on the island of Crete. This was announced by the country’s Minister of Health Thanos Pleuris.