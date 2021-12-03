https://ria.ru/20211203/granitsa-1761943613.html
Norway figured out how to betray NATO in case of war with Russia
Norway plans to restrict the movement of NATO allies near Russia – Russia news today
Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Witfeldt said in an interview with the VG newspaper that the country’s new government is in favor of limiting the movement of Oslo’s allies in NATO … RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Witfeldt told VG newspaper that the new government is in favor of restricting the movement of Oslo allies in NATO near the Russian borders. She noted that she plans to discuss this issue with the United Kingdom and the United States. The armed forces in the area near the border with Russia are no more than in other periods of the “post-war era.”
Norway plans to restrict movement of NATO allies near Russia