Norwegian Foreign Minister spoke out against the presence of NATO troops near Russia

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said that the country’s government is in favor of limiting the movement of Oslo’s allies in NATO near the borders of Russia.

“In our opinion, it will be better if in the immediate vicinity of the Russian border we manage ourselves – with the help of Norwegian aircraft and frigates,” RIA Novosti Huitfeldt quotes.

She noted that she plans to discuss this issue with the UK and the US.

“They can make decisions for themselves. But we, in turn, must protect the interests of Norway, ”added the head of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry.

According to her, now the presence of the American armed forces in the area near the border with Russia is no greater than in other periods of the “post-war era.”

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Russian side will continue to react harshly to any unfriendly steps of the North Atlantic Alliance.

On November 12, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the entry of the Norwegian ship into the polar archipelago of Svalbard indicates an intensification of the tendency towards the hidden militarization of the archipelago by Norway.