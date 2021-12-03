Norwegian Foreign Minister Witfeldt opposes the presence of NATO troops near Russia – Gazeta.Ru

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Witfeldt said that the new government of the country opposes the movement of Oslo’s allies in NATO near the borders of Russia. She spoke about this in an interview with the newspaper VG…

“For Norway, it is important to have a military presence in the areas close to us. But, in our opinion, it will be better if we manage ourselves in the immediate vicinity of the Russian border – with the help of Norwegian aircraft and frigates. This is very important for us, ”said Witfeldt.

Norway, she said, plans to discuss this issue with the United States and Great Britain. She noted that it is in Norwegian interests to take care of the defense of these areas independently, with the help of the Norwegian armed forces.

Witfeldt also stressed that now there are no more NATO troops in the border areas than usual.

Formerly Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba statedthat Kiev and Washington are working on measures to “contain Russia from further aggressive actions.”

Prior to that, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken statedthat in the event of Moscow’s aggression against Kiev, the United States will use such effective sanctions, from which it previously refrained from applying. The representative of the White House said this after the meeting of the foreign ministers of the NATO countries in Riga.

US calls on the Kremlin to withdraw its troops from the Ukrainian border. At the same time, Blinken pointed out that the White House does not know whether President Vladimir Putin made the decision to invade.