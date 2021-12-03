https://ria.ru/20211203/protivnik-1761975325.html

The Americans named the main enemy of the United States. And this is not Russia.

Not Russia and China. The Americans named the main enemy of the United States

The Americans named the main enemy of the United States. And this is not Russia.

The Americans called North Korea the main adversary of the United States, while the title of the most unfriendly country remained with Russia.

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The Americans called North Korea the main adversary of the United States, while the title of the most unfriendly country remained with Russia. This is evidenced by a survey by The Economist magazine and British data analyst firm YouGov, with about 55% of respondents citing Britain as a major ally of the United States. The second place was taken by Canada, which was indicated by 53% of participants, and the third – by France and Israel (38%). Only 2% of Americans included Russia in this ranking, including Mexico (41%), France (37%), Germany (35%), Japan and Taiwan (34%), and South Korea (31%) as friendly countries. … 9% of respondents voted for Russia. As for unfriendly states, 35% of respondents chose Russia. It is followed by Afghanistan (34%) and China (33%). The DPRK (58%) has received the status of the main enemy of the United States. The top three also included Iran (44%), Afghanistan and China (36%). In fifth place was Russia, which was chosen by 34% of respondents. In total, 1,500 people took part in the study.

2021

