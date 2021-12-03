ODIN Oracular Protocol Announces Partnerships with Cardano and OKEx | Blockchain24

ODIN (Open Data Interoperable Network), an open network with the ability to interact with data, announced its upcoming integration with the OKEx crypto exchange and the Cardano blockchain.

Odin Protocol (ODIN) is a feature-rich platform that will appeal to a wide range of traders. New traders will enjoy learning and gaining experience from more experienced traders; algorithmic traders will be able to host their bots that are easy to develop without coding requirements. Odin will also provide other capabilities that will include audience targeting, content monetization, copying, personal landing pages, and more.

Partnerships with Cardano and OKEx

Lately, Odin has been busy building partnerships that are strategic to the project and the effectiveness of the protocol. Odin’s plans to optimize and smooth the trading functions of the protocol have led to partnerships with OKEx and Cardano that will bring many benefits to Odin platform users.

By partnering with OKEx, users will be able to take advantage of more advanced trading capabilities such as spot, margin and futures trading. They can also trade options on OKEx DEX, which gives them new opportunities in decentralized markets.

The partnership with Cardano will make Odin a multi-blockchain platform and improve its performance, security and reliability. The use of multiple blockchains allows the network to be scalable as a private protocol by limiting the data exchanged between each block, reducing the amount of irrelevant data, and increasing the speed of transactions.

Cardano (ADA) is a low-fee blockchain that can process transactions and smart contracts without a lot of overhead. Its two-tier architecture separates computational tasks from calculation routines, allowing each tier to handle increased workloads. Currently, the blockchain can support up to 1 million transactions per second (TSP); Visa and Mastercard can support around 5,000 transactions per second (TSP), making Cardano (ADA) ready for mass adoption.

OKEx is an innovative cryptocurrency exchange with cutting edge financial services. The exchange uses blockchain technology to provide users with everything they need to trade and invest intelligently.

Users can enjoy hundreds of tokens and trading pairs. The exchange serves millions of users in over 100 countries. OKEx provides spot, margin, options and perpetual swaps, DeFi, lending and mining services.