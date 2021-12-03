Oklahoma sues Biden over mandatory vaccination – RBK

More than a dozen states are already suing the White House because of the introduction of mandatory vaccination. Vaccinations for military personnel in the United States made it mandatory in the summer, and in early November, private companies were also subject to this requirement.

Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images



Oklahoma authorities have filed a lawsuit demanding overturning the federal government’s mandate to vaccinate members of the National Guard in that state. The defendants are President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The Pentagon announced the decision to make vaccinations against COVID-19 mandatory for military personnel in August. Joe Biden supported this measure.

“This decision will ensure that many of the Oklahoma National Guard will simply leave instead of getting the vaccine, a situation that will irreparably damage the safety of the state’s residents,” the lawsuit said.

As noted by The Hill, this lawsuit was another development of the conflict between the state authorities and the Pentagon. Oklahoma officials have insisted that the state-based National Guard is under their jurisdiction and not part of the federal military. In accordance with US law, when the National Guard is not engaged in carrying out tasks assigned by the federal government, it is subordinate to local authorities. In early November, Governor Kevin Stitt demanded that the state’s National Guard be released from this requirement, and soon appointed a new commander of the Oklahoma National Guard, who ordered the vaccination to be voluntary.

The Pentagon insists that in this case it has the authority to make vaccinations mandatory. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin threatened that those guardsmen who will be temporarily suspended from service due to lack of vaccination will face sanctions: their absence will be recognized as unauthorized absence, and they may lose their salaries and seniority.