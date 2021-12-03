Omicron launched a new vaccine race: how to make money on it

The emergence of a new strain of coronavirus found in South Africa and dubbed “omicron” became known last week. The new strain of coronavirus may be more infectious than previous variants of the coronavirus – more than three dozen mutations have been found in it, many of which are resistant to vaccines, and the virus itself is presumably spreading faster. The general risk associated with the emergence of a new strain, WHO assessed as “very high”.

It will be possible to understand how dangerous it is later, when the first laboratory tests are ready. In the meantime, dozens of countries around the world are introducing new restrictions due to the omicron, and the largest manufacturers of existing coronavirus vaccines have entered a new stage of the vaccine race.

The three winners of the previous round – BioNTech, Moderna and Phizer – have already announced that they are working on adapting their COVID-19 vaccines for Omicron and are ready to submit them as soon as possible.

Their vaccines are now approved by country regulators and are widely used for vaccinations around the world. Pfizer said it could prepare a new version within 100 days if necessary, Bloomberg reports. Moderna will be able to introduce a new vaccine as early as 2022, if needed. In parallel, companies are researching a new strain to see if vaccines need to be adapted. Tests are also conducted by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

Who will win this race and will investors be able to make money on this race?

New alignment or emotional reaction?

The first reaction of investors to the news about the omicron was understandable – the markets collapsed, but the vaccine stocks did not. On the first day after the news of the new strain, on Friday, November 26, BioNTech’s American depositary receipts jumped 14% and continued to rise on Monday, breaking the $ 356 mark. But already on December 1, they are trading at $ 341.7.

Last Friday, Moderna shares soared more than 20% to a two-month high and then another 14%. So the company got into the list of the “best” of the S&P 500 since the beginning of this year, Bloomberg wrote. But already on December 1, Moderna is trading at $ 322.8. Pfizer was less susceptible to market movements – on Friday, November 26, its securities rose from $ 51 to $ 54, on December 1, traded at $ 53.72.

The emergence of a new strain of coronavirus is changing the alignment in the pharmaceutical sector – while awaiting the end of the pandemic, it seemed to investors that the peak in sales of BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had already passed, but now fears have returned that the virus will constantly mutate and the pandemic is with us for a long time. This makes the business model of vaccine production less cyclical, says Isuf Atskanov, senior asset manager at Aton Management.

Should you buy the “winners” shares?

While BioNTech, Pfizer and Moderna are likely to be able to adapt their vaccines faster than competitors, as they use RNA messenger technology, which reduces the time for developing a new vaccine to several months, Bloomberg writes. BionTech chief Ugur Shahin told Reuters that the vaccine from BioNTech and Phizer is likely to protect against severe disease caused by the omicron strain.

But while there is no clarity with the new strain, it is hardly worth investing directly in the papers of existing vaccine manufacturers, Atskanov said. Alfa-Capital portfolio manager Mark Donikyan agrees: the volume of the vaccine market remains the same, its division may slightly change in favor of individual players, and it is not yet clear who it will be.

The behavior of vaccine manufacturers’ shares will largely depend on whose favor the state chooses, says Anton Gopka, general partner and co-founder of ATEM Capital. Now, he said, states are purchasing vaccines in unprecedented volumes, while Pfizer and Moderna are the most expensive vaccines. But gradually drugs against coronavirus are entering the market, which may be effective for stopping the severe course of the disease. The drugs are being developed by Pfizer, Merck and Atea Pharmaceuticals. “They target those proteins of the virus that are less likely to mutate. Therefore, presumably, drugs for COVID-19 will be effective against new variants and strains, ”explains Gopka.

As a result, states are forced to choose: continue to buy vaccines that will need to be constantly updated and which need to be revaccinated, or direct funds to effective pills for coronavirus that will potentially work against new strains, Gopka argues. Probably, regulators are already calculating the pharmacoeconomic effects of different strategies, taking into account the gradually emerging parameters of the clinical and epidemiological picture of new strains, he said.

What an investor should do

Now the highest expectations are included in the current assessment of AstraZeneca, the lowest – by BioNTech and Pfizer, says Irina Prokhorova, an analyst at Otkritie Management Company. But the chances for investors to determine the winner of the race are slim, as they don’t have access to direct testing, she said.

In this regard, for those who want to make money in the pharmaceutical sector now, Prokhorova proposes to consider the ARK Genomic Revolution exchange-traded fund, which consists of securities of companies in the biotechnological sector, which is managed by Katie Wood’s Ark Invest fund. Other options include the iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare exchange-traded fund BlackRock, which invests in companies from the biotechnology, immunology, medical equipment sectors that are part of the NYSE biotech index. The third option is VanEck Biotech – this ETF from VanEck also invests in pharmaceutical companies and diagnostic equipment manufacturers.

What else to pay attention to

Replaying the news about the vaccine race directly is not worth it, says Atskanov from Aton. The emergence of the omicron has lowered expectations for inflation, since now economists do not exclude that the recovery of the economy and demand is in question. This means that the Fed may postpone the rate hike. This makes tech stocks interesting to buy in the moment, especially since many of them fell in price in November. “We have opened positions in such companies as Epam Systems, Docusign, Roblox, Twilio,” Atskanov said.

If an investor wants to make money on the news of a new strain, then he should look at companies that will benefit from possible quarantine measures and from continuing to work from home, said analyst at BCS World of Investments Denis Buivolov.

Some of these companies have strongly corrected in recent months and look attractive for long-term investment. For example, the shares of the social network Pinterest in November fell by almost 10%, to $ 40, and in July the company was trading at $ 70-75 per share. BCS also singles out the gaming companies Activision Blizzard and Zynga. Activision shares in November fell almost 25%, Zynga shares – more than 18%.