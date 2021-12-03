Omicron-strain crept to the borders of Russia

The first case of infection with a new strain was found in Finland, bordering the Russian Federation

The first case of a new coronavirus strain, Omicron, has been confirmed in Finland. This information is reported by the Finnish National Institute for Health and Social Development (THL).

“In Finland, one person has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection caused by a variant of the omicronvirus. The infection has already been reported in other people. It has not yet been confirmed that their infection is caused by this variant. The infected returned from Sweden, ”the organization’s official website says.

It is also noted that the local authorities are currently compiling a map of persons with whom the infected have come into contact. Control measures are being carried out in the regions of Southwest Finland, Helsinki, Uusimaa and Pohjois Savo.

Finland and Russia share a common border. Its length by land is 1271.8 km. In addition, there is a sea border, its length is 54 km.

Earlier it was reported that the chief freelance infectious disease specialist of the Ministry of Health, Vladimir Chulanov, allowed the imminent appearance of Omicron in Russia, writes the Federal News Agency. This does not allow counting on the end of the pandemic in the near future, adds the “National News Service”. Due to the new version of the coronavirus, the country’s authorities have already introduced a two-week quarantine for visitors from South Africa and neighboring countries.