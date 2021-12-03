One of the main symptoms of the omicron strain of coronavirus named – Gazeta.ru

Severe fatigue is one of the main symptoms of infection with the omicron strain of coronavirus, Zukhra Pavlova, an endocrinologist at the Lomonosov Moscow State University, told radio Sputnik.

At the same time, the doctor added that this symptom can also be caused by other diseases.

As Pavlova pointed out, it will be difficult for an average person without medical education to figure out when a feeling of fatigue is associated with overwork, and when – with infection with omicron.

Only a qualified physician, during a personal examination, can determine “that this is not just a blues,” said the endocrinologist. Pavlova added that fatigue can also be caused by lack of sunlight, accumulated overwork and other factors.

If this fatigue appeared as a result of infection with a new coronavirus strain, then a serious malfunction of the body occurs: the immune system, the brain and the tissues of the nervous system change.

“The properties of blood change greatly, which impairs the blood supply to many organs, so we feel physically weak,” the endocrinologist explained. She noted that patients with omicron are also characterized by weakened muscle tone and depressed emotional state.

The endocrinologist urged to undergo PCR testing when severe fatigue appears.

