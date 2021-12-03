Oscar-2021 – Halle Berry on the red carpet surprised by a change of image

The 93rd Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles. The event was held in compliance with all quarantine security measures, writes Spletnik.

The actress Halle Berry, who radically changed her image, amazed everyone with her appearance on the red carpet of the award.

Fans of the actress are discussing not only Halle Berry’s outfit, but also her new hairstyle – a few hours before the start of the ceremony, Berry intrigued her followers on Instagram by posting a photo with her hair cut off. And now, having entered the red carpet, she demonstrated the results of her transformation.

It is known that Halle Berry is not an Oscar nominee in 2021. The actress was among those celebrities to whom the organizers entrusted the important mission of presenting the awards.

On the red carpet, Halle Berry posed in front of the lenses in a luxurious Dolce & Gabbana brand dress. The actress chose a purple tulle outfit, in which she arranged a real photo session in front of the cameras.

By the way, this year’s Oscars took place with heightened precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests were required to pass coronavirus tests and wear protective masks.