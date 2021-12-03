Paraguayan Senate Discusses Taking Bitcoin Mining Out of the Gray Zone | Blockchain24

Paraguay is gradually moving closer to legalizing bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency mining and potentially opening up its huge hydroelectric power plants to industrial miners, with more senators supporting this key proposal.

The bill had been in the works for several months and was the brainchild of a group of miners as well as MP Carlos Reial.

Reyala started tweeting about the bill around the same time that El Salvador’s President Naib Bukele announced his decision to make BTC legal tender alongside the US dollar. A minority MP from the Hagamos Party sparked international interest by promising that the bill would contain bitcoin-themed “surprises.” When the bill eventually materialized, most observers hoping for a move in the spirit of El Salvador were disappointed, and one of them called it “a huge hamburger with nothing.”

While the bill proposes to regulate the bitcoin and crypto mining industry according to fairly conservative principles, if passed, it would potentially have an impact on domestic miners hoping to attract international partners.

Currently, a large amount of surplus energy is being generated by hydropower plants in Itaipu and Yasireta, and if passed, the bill would allow miners to move to data centers near these factories and use multiple sources of clean energy.

The river speed at the Itaipu and Yasireta dams is high, and the areas are known for their powerful waterfalls.

Defenders argued that allowing miners to enter would allow proponents of cleaner BTC mining solutions to take another step away from fossil fuels.

The bill appears to have garnered support in the Senate.