Pashkov: I am humorous about the match in the UAE. Throwing a Chinese toy, picking up an Arab one

Olympic champion Alexander Pashkov shared his opinion on the upcoming match between Avangard and Ak Bars in Dubai (UAE) as part of the KHL World Games.

“We communicate with the veterans of our hockey, almost all of them have the same mood – cautious and humorous.

On the one hand, it is fun and exotic – hockey near the Persian Gulf, in winter, for Arabs, at plus 30, in the era of the coronavirus. On the other hand, few people understand why Russia is allocating millions for Dubai, if in our outback many hockey cities and clubs are barely breathing.

I thought that as a one-time promotion, such a match could be useful, because it would draw attention to our hockey and our league, and make an advertisement. But literally the day before I learned that not a single federal channel would show the game. This is, of course, a “number”! For the sake of the “picture”, in general, everything was started – to see all this exotic entourage, the reaction of the crowded stands, sheikhs. And now we get a small-town event, which the people will not really see, since not everyone has satellite TV with the KHL channel.

In my opinion, this is a blow to the league. I hope that the same Match TV will come to its senses at the last moment. Will remove regular fights without rules from the “grid” – for the sake of exoticism from the Emirates.

Rumor has it that the KHL plans to create a club in the UAE. An interesting project? Rather, as it is now fashionable to say, “fake”.

In my opinion, there are no arguments in favor of creating a KHL club in the Emirates – neither political, nor sports, nor financial. If someone finds at least one – please, I’m ready to listen. But I haven’t heard anything yet.

If we talk about sports, then, I think, it is no coincidence that the same Dmitry Kvartalnov grumbles when he says something about the current match with Avangard. Five to six hours of flight there, then the same amount back, with a temperature difference of 35 degrees – all this will sooner or later affect the athletic form of both teams.

If someone needs expansion so badly, then they need to go through the Beijing Olympics and revive Kunlun in a normal format. Considering all the geopolitics, this project may well be successful for the KHL – but only in cooperation with the Russian hockey school.

In any case, I would like the KHL to have such motivation. That is why I treat the story with the UAE with humor. So that it does not happen that we, as children, throw a Chinese toy – and immediately pick up a much more dubious Arabic one … ”- Russia-Hockey.ru quotes Pashkov.