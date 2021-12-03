Peskov said the omicron strain did not affect Putin’s security measures – RBK

At the end of November, scientists from the UK warned about the emergence of a new strain, then the cases were identified in a number of countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands, the USA and Israel. According to scientists from South Africa, the new strain was able to bypass the immunity of a person who has had an infection.

The WHO admitted that the new strain is capable of changing the course of the pandemic, assessing its risk as “very high”. The organization explained that the number of mutations in the omicron-strain is “unprecedented”, it may be more infectious than previously detected infection variants.

In early December, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, warned that countries were unable to stop the emergence of a new variant of the virus on their territory. However, she pointed out, it is still possible to identify it in time and “take action.”

Due to the emergence of the strain, Russia has already restricted entry from South Africa, Tanzania, Hong Kong, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland). Popova noted that from December 2, all arriving in Russia from South Africa and neighboring countries will be sent to a two-week quarantine. The Russians, who returned from South Africa on December 3, were diagnosed with coronavirus, now they have been hospitalized. The Rospotrebnadzor stressed that while they are establishing the strain with which they are sick.