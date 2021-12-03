Phones of 11 U.S. diplomats have been hacked, media reported

https://ria.ru/20211203/diplomaty-1762118123.html
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Apple has warned 11 US diplomats that their iPhones have been jailbroken using spyware from Israel’s NSO Group, the Washington Post reported. Apple went to court last month seeking a permanent injunction against the NSO Group’s use of any of its “software” products, services and devices. “” Apple has warned 11 American diplomats that their iPhones have been hacked in recent months using spyware from the NSO Group, an Israel-based company that helps government clients in dozens of countries secretly steal files, eavesdrop conversations and track the movements of their targets, “the publication reported, citing” people familiar with the alert. ” The company has long argued that its Pegasus program is powerless over US numbers, the newspaper writes. “It is not known whether the diplomats notified of the invasion were in foreign countries or in the United States,” the publication said.
