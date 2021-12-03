Poland rejects Brussels’ proposed solution to the problem of migrants | News from Germany about Europe | Dw

The Polish authorities rejected the measures proposed by the European Commission (EC) to resolve the situation with migrants on the border with Belarus. The extension of the deadline for registration and consideration of asylum applications is counterproductive, Polish Ambassador to the European Union Andrzej Sados said on Wednesday, December 1. In his opinion, the process of granting asylum to migrants should be completely suspended.

In connection with the influx of migrants, primarily from the Middle East, near the external borders of the EU with Belarus, the European Commission proposed to Poland, Lithuania and Latvia to introduce temporary – for the next six months – measures to facilitate the asylum procedure. According to a press release from the EC, published on December 1, if Brussels’ proposal is accepted, the EU states will have the opportunity to increase the registration period for asylum applications to four weeks instead of the currently relying on 3 to 10 days, and at strictly defined border checkpoints … This will make it possible to check applications directly at the border, and the duration of the entire procedure can be up to 16 weeks.

Andrzej Sados believes that these measures will only lead to an “excessive burden” on Poland, Latvia and Lithuania when considering asylum applications. “The European Commission made a decision that is exactly the opposite of what we proposed,” he said.

Brussels blames Lukashenka for the situation with migrants

For several weeks, thousands of migrants have been trying to cross the Belarusian border and enter the EU. Brussels accuses Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko of deliberately redirecting migrant flows from crisis regions to Minsk, in order to then smuggle them into the EU in order to destabilize the situation in the West. To stop migrants, Belarus’ neighboring EU countries have erected barbed wire fences on their eastern borders.

According to the European Commission, almost eight thousand migrants have already moved to the European Union through Belarus since the beginning of the year. Of these, almost 4,300 penetrated into Lithuania, about 3,200 – into Poland and more than 400 – into Latvia.

On Thursday, new EU sanctions will come into force against those involved in the delivery of migrants to Belarus for their further transfer to the external borders of the European Union. On December 1, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU member states unanimously supported a package of corresponding penalties, which must now be approved by the EU Council. The publication of the decision on the sanctions in the official EU journal is scheduled for December 2.

What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus? Weather conditions are getting worse In the transport and logistics center “Bruzgi” near Grodno there are now 2,000 people – migrants who were previously on the border with Poland. They were placed here temporarily, and what will happen to them next is not yet clear. Many of these people are malnourished and sick. Not everyone has warm or changeable clothes. The situation is aggravated by weather conditions – snow has already fallen in Belarus.

What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus? Lack of essentials According to the Belarusian authorities, by November 25, about 100 migrants were hospitalized, some of them with pneumonia. The WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, visited the accommodation center for migrants in Belarus on November 22 and promised that soon they would be provided with medicines and other humanitarian aid.

What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus? COVID-19 outbreak threat Many fear an outbreak of coronavirus infections in conditions where it is very difficult to comply with sanitary standards. At the moment, at least one case of COVID-19 is known in the center for housing migrants.

What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus? Poland closed the border Attempts of the migrants who remained at the border to get to the EU do not stop. At least 375 people tried to move to Poland on November 24. According to Polish border guards, these people were detained and sent back to Belarus. Five were taken to hospital due to exhaustion. Police detained three people on suspicion of human smuggling.

What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus? People refuse to leave Brussels accuses Lukashenka of organizing the delivery of migrants from crisis regions of the world to the EU borders in order to increase pressure on the West. Both Poland and the Baltic states deny these people the right to enter. Because of this, many migrants are stuck in Belarus.

What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus? EU tries to organize the sending of migrants to their homeland The office of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell notes that the EU is in contact with the Foreign Ministry of Belarus in order to find an opportunity for a simplified departure of migrants to their homeland. In mid-November, several hundred people were already sent on a special flight to Iraq. In the photo: migrants near Grodno in a queue to receive food.

What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus? Lukashenka is playing a risky game “I am waiting for the EU’s response to the question about 2,000 refugees,” Alexander Lukashenko said on November 22 at a meeting with the governor of the Grodno region. According to him, he asked the EU, and especially Germany, to “take these people” from Belarus. For its part, and. O. German Chancellor Angela Merkel once again stressed that the problem with migrants in Belarus must be solved by joint efforts of the EU. Author: Philippe Böll, Elena Gunkel





