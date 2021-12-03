Polestar unveils electric premium SUV Polestar 3 due in 2022

Polestar, an electric vehicle subsidiary of Volvo, has unveiled its upcoming Polestar 3 electric SUV, which will be the company’s first electric vehicle to be produced in the United States. The SUV, slated for mass production in 2022, will enter the premium EV category and compete with vehicles such as the Tesla Model X, Audi E-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Rivian R1S and Fisker Ocean.

It is noteworthy that the Polestar 3 will be assembled at the Volvo plant in Charleston, USA. The novelty will not only offer better handling than the Polestar 2 sedan, but it will also boast an autonomous driving system for highway driving. This capability will be realized through the use of a LiDAR sensor from Luminar, which also supplies components for autonomous driving in Volvo vehicles. The company said the autonomous driving feature on the highway will debut in 2022 with the Volvo XC90 and Polestar 3 SUV.

Polestar, which started out as an ordinary Volvo sub-brand, has grown over the years into one of the most interesting EV makers on the market. The company recently announced plans to go public. Polestar has released only two vehicles so far: the Polestar 1 hybrid coupe and the all-electric Polestar 2 sedan. It is reported that the Polestar 4 SUV and the Polestar 5 sports sedan will follow the Polestar 3 SUV in 2023.

Polestar has not yet published the technical specifications of the Polestar 3. Recall that the Polestar 2 is equipped with a 78 kWh battery, which provides a range of 470 kilometers. The car’s electric motor produces 408 horsepower, which allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in less than five seconds.

Polestar 3 was shown during an event in Manhattan, during which the company informed investors about its three-year business plan.