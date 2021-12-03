Presidential Aide Ushakov told the details of Putin’s visit to India

Over the past two years, due to the pandemic, contacts have been maintained remotely, but on a regular basis. This year, Putin and Modi spoke twice in April and August, in addition, they took part in the UN Security Council session on maritime security, in the SCO, BRICS and G20 summits. Ushakov stressed that the President of Russia and the Prime Minister of India communicate face-to-face, which is of great importance, since it is possible to discuss “the most difficult, most delicate issues of the international situation.” There will be such an opportunity during the upcoming visit as well. First, there will be a joint statement by Putin and Modi, after that there will be talks with members of the delegations, then a dinner between Putin and Modi.