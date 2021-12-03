Presidential Aide Ushakov told the details of Putin’s visit to India

Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters the details of Vladimir Putin’s working visit to India on December 6, as well as other contacts of the head of state, including with American leader Joe Biden.
How will the visit to India go
Vladimir Putin will arrive in India on December 6 for talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Ushakov, the Russian delegation is small – in addition to the president, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ushakov himself will take part in the negotiations.
Since there are several agreements between the countries in the elaboration, we agreed that on the part of Russia the chief executive officer of Rosneft Igor Sechin will join the delegation, Ushakov said. “Russia attaches great importance to the development of relations with India. The president spoke about this publicly in recent days – at the Foreign Ministry collegium and when presenting credentials to ambassadors, ”Ushakov said. Putin stressed that India is one of the authoritative centers of a multipolar world, and the philosophy of the Indian leadership and people is close to Russia, and bilateral relations are actively developing, Ushakov said. This visit by Putin will be in response to Modi’s 2019 trip to the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Putin’s visit to India was planned back in 2020, but was postponed. The main blow to cooperation between the two countries was dealt by the pandemic, Ushakov admitted.
Over the past two years, due to the pandemic, contacts have been maintained remotely, but on a regular basis. This year, Putin and Modi spoke twice in April and August, in addition, they took part in the UN Security Council session on maritime security, in the SCO, BRICS and G20 summits. Ushakov stressed that the President of Russia and the Prime Minister of India communicate face-to-face, which is of great importance, since it is possible to discuss “the most difficult, most delicate issues of the international situation.” There will be such an opportunity during the upcoming visit as well. First, there will be a joint statement by Putin and Modi, after that there will be talks with members of the delegations, then a dinner between Putin and Modi.
In the morning of December 6, a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on military and military-technical cooperation will take place, from the Russian side the commission is headed by Shoigu. The topic of military-technical cooperation is one of the most important in bilateral relations with India, Ushakov said. This will be followed by contacts in the “two plus two” format – negotiations between the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries.
The presidential aide did not say what specific agreements would be signed between the countries. In total, the signing of ten bilateral agreements is being discussed. “I would not like to make any hints, since they are now at the stage of elaboration,” Ushakov said. But there is confidence that a package of agreements will be signed during the visit.
Ushakov stressed that now trade between Russia and India is recovering, since the beginning of the year it amounted to $ 8.8 billion, there is cooperation between the countries both in nuclear energy and in space.
Biden will see Putin
According to Ushakov, negotiations with Biden will take place via videoconference in the coming days, after the visit of the Russian President to India. “We have a specific date and time, but I think it’s better to wait for the final agreement with the American side,” said the presidential aide. Currently, active preparations are underway for these negotiations, he added.
The agenda of these contacts is obvious – this is the continuation of the summer talks in Geneva, the presidential aide said: “Issues related to the implementation of the Geneva accords, bilateral affairs, topical issues of the international agenda – Iran, the Ukrainian crisis, Libya, Syria will be discussed.” The issue of holding a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council will also be discussed.
An important topic of the talks will be the issue of strategic stability, Ushakov stressed. In particular, the last proposal, which the President spoke about, will be discussed – on the need to work together to reach legal agreements that would exclude further NATO advance to the east, the deployment of neighboring states on the territory of Russia, including Ukraine, “threatening us with weapon systems “.
According to him, both the USSR and Russia were given oral promises that NATO military structures would not move eastward, but these oral assurances were not fulfilled. “Now, taking into account the tense situation, the question arises of the urgent need to provide us with appropriate guarantees,” Ushakov said. It is not yet known what form the document will take, but it is necessary that the agreements be fixed on paper, he added.
International contacts
According to Ushakov, the president’s international contacts have intensified recently. Telephone conversations are very intense, and there have been many personal meetings, the presidential aide recalled. Among them are Putin’s meeting with Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Turkish President Recep Erdogan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Finnish President Sauli Niiniste and others. In addition, Ushakov emphasized the importance of the past trilateral contacts with the President. Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
According to Ushakov, in the future, Putin will also have numerous meetings, contacts with colleagues, as well as international visits. In December, Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko are expected to visit Russia. There will be a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on the videoconferencing. In addition, by the end of the year, Putin can meet with all the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Community, but what kind of meeting it will be, Ushakov refused to say. As for the negotiations with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Ushakov did not hear that such negotiations were being prepared.
Also, Chinese President Xi Jinping invited Putin to the opening of the Beijing Olympics on February 4. Now the possibility of a visit is being considered, the issue is being discussed with the Chinese colleagues, Ushakov said.