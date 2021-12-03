prices and configurations :: Autonews

Lexus has begun accepting orders in Russia for the second-generation NX crossover, which debuted in the summer of 2021. The car is available with two petrol engines to choose from and in four basic levels of performance at a price of 4,050,000 rubles.
The premium crossover is offered with a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine with 199 horsepower (NX 250 version), as well as a new 279-horsepower 2.4-liter turbocharged unit (NX 350). Both engines work in tandem with an 8-speed automatic transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with dynamic torque distribution.
In the future, a base 2.0-liter 150-horsepower naturally aspirated engine, operating in conjunction with a variator, will be added to the list of modifications. Prices for such cars will be announced later.
The basic Comfort package includes multimedia with a 9.8-inch touchscreen display and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry function, and a complex of Lexus Safety System + security systems.
|Equipment
|NX 250
|NX 350
|Comfort
|from RUB 4,050,000
|–
|Executive
|from 4,319,000 rubles.
|–
|Premium
|from 4 660 000 rubles.
|–
|Luxury
|from 5,152,000 rubles.
|–
|Premium F Sport
|–
|from 5 584 000 rub.
|Luxury f sport
|–
|from 5,893,000 rubles.
The Executive version is equipped with LED fog lights, wireless charging for smartphones, a navigation system and an infotainment system with a screen enlarged to 14 inches.
In the Premium version, the interior of the crossover is upholstered in perforated leather. In addition, such a car has all-round cameras, a panoramic roof and atmospheric interior lighting.
Finally, in the maximum Luxury version, the equipment includes a salon mirror with the ability to display images from a rear-view camera, touch-sensitive switches on the steering wheel, a head-up display and a Mark Levinson audio system with 17 speakers. To the Lexus Safety System + complex, an automatic lane change system has been added by turning on the turn signal when the adaptive cruise control is on.
Lexus NX 350 with the most powerful 279-horsepower engine is available in the “senior” Premium and Luxury trim levels with the F Sport styling package, which provides for a special design of the exterior and interior in a sporty style.