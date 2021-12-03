prices and configurations :: Autonews

Lexus has begun accepting orders in Russia for the second-generation NX crossover, which debuted in the summer of 2021. The car is available with two petrol engines to choose from and in four basic levels of performance at a price of 4,050,000 rubles.

The premium crossover is offered with a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine with 199 horsepower (NX 250 version), as well as a new 279-horsepower 2.4-liter turbocharged unit (NX 350). Both engines work in tandem with an 8-speed automatic transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with dynamic torque distribution.

In the future, a base 2.0-liter 150-horsepower naturally aspirated engine, operating in conjunction with a variator, will be added to the list of modifications. Prices for such cars will be announced later.